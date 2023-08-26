Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in the town of Kafr Dan, apprehended two wanted suspects and located Molotov Cocktails that were ready to be hurled. During the activity, gunmen hurled an explosive device and opened fire at IDF soldiers, who responded with live fire.

In addition, a shooting was carried out toward an IDF post adjacent to the town of Khursa overnight. No injuries were reported and no damage was done.

IDF soldiers searched the area and began a pursuit after the suspects.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing, and no IDF injuries were reported.