The American actor Jamie Foxx, who was recently released from a three-month hospitalization, posted an anti-Semitic post on his Instagram page.

Before deleting it, American actress Jennifer Aniston liked the post.

"They killed a guy named Jesus... what do you think they're going to do to you?" Fox's post in question reads, with the hashtags "fake friends" and "fake love."

"It makes me sick," Aniston later wrote in a story she posted on her Instagram. "I didn't like it on purpose, but more importantly - I want to make it clear to my friends and everyone who was hurt by this post that appeared on their feed, I do not support anti-Semitism in any way, and I have no tolerance for hatred of any kind. Period."