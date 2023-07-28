This week the house of Israel observes Tisha B’Av, the day of national mourning for the destruction of the Holy Temple and the tragic template of suffering throughout Jewish history.

With so much upheaval in Israel and all over the world, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman examine Tisha B’Av from a fresh perspective that emphasizes the Temple’s role in social justice, human compassion, and the spiritual elevation of all humanity.

Our hosts provide insight into what is going on behind the headlines, and examine the dual nature of this month of ‘the Consoling Father,’ as we transition from Tisha B’Av to the joyous holiday of Tu B’Av.