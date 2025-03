What is the secret of the sages' enigmatic teaching that the Golden Calf "emerged from the fire" on its own?

What happens when people develop a dependency on the gods of their own creation - a spiritual addiction - only to become enslaved to the idol, which turns on its maker, with a "life" of its own?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman talk about the danger of worshipping a person, of putting G-d in a box, and of becoming dependent on anything but G-d.