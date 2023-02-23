Former United States Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz, who was known as Jared Kushner's right-hand man in the White House during the Trump Administration, married Gabrielle Posner on Thursday.

Berkowitz, 34, helped craft the Abraham Accords, the historic 2020 peace agreements between Israel and the Arab nations of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

Berkowitz announced his engagement to Posner in December with a tweet which included a photograph of him and his then-fiancé with the words: "she said yes."