The word self-pity does not exist in Yehudis Safsal’s dictionary.

Even after almost completely losing her eyesight. Even after being abandoned by her husband of nineteen years. Even after being left to raise and support thirteen children completely on her own.

When Yehudis heard her husband fumbling around in the drawer where they kept their passports, she knew that something was very wrong. But most disturbing of all was when he suddenly packed up his things and left his beloved family for good.

Though she was heartbroken, the incredible woman decided not to allow her husband’s painful abandonment to destroy her family. She gathered her strength and learned how to juggle everything that comes with raising thirteen children without a husband.

Yehudis recently celebrated her daughter's engagement. But unfortunately, as a blind newly single mother, she simply does not have the funds to marry off her child:

“Boruch Hashem a few weeks ago my sweet loveable daughter Bracha, 21 got engaged. I don’t know how I will even start to prepare for the wedding. Please help us make this wedding. Bracha hasn’t bought anything for the wedding yet. She went to all the stores, set things aside, and asked the workers to keep them there until she has a way to pay for them. She doesn’t even have a dress.”

It's inspiring to see Jewish women who face adversity with so much courage. But everyone needs help sometimes. Those who wish to help out this struggling single mother and help her family who have been through everything simply celebrate their simcha with dignity can do so now by donating via her crowdfunding campaign on thechesedfund.com.

*Names have been changed to protect privacy