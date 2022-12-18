Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center reported Sunday that there has been no change in the condition of Rabbi Chaim Druckman, who has been hospitalized in serious condition with the coronavirus for four days.

On Friday, President Isaac Herzog spoke to Rabbanit Bruria Binnenfeld, the daughter of Rabbi Druckman, in a conversation which was facilitated with the help of Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

"Father is not well," Rabbanit Binnenfeld said when the President asked her about her father's condition. "His condition is serious. He is conscious, he cannot speak, but responds to us. We were almost 60 people in the ICU, we sang, we prayed. We saw that father's consciousness is returning a little. What revives father is action and we hope that a miracle will happen. The situation is not good, but we are praying."

"Please convey to the whole family my best wishes for his complete healing and recovery," said the president. She replied: "We will, and even when father is conscious we will convey it to him." "I would be happy to talk to him if it is possible," said the president.

Rabbanit Binnenfeld also thanked President Binnenfeld for the greeting he sent her father on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Rabbi Druckman felt unwell and was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday, December 9. He was hospitalized on Wednesday after his condition deteriorated,

The family has asked the public to pray for the complete recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir Ben Milkah.