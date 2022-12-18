The Jerusalem police opened an investigation after a suspicious package addressed to Prime Minister Yair Lapid was received in the Knesset's mail. Ynet journalist Liran Tamari reported.

According to the report, the package included rosé wine, a booklet with photos of Lapid himself, a knife with a wooden handle and two envelopes with money: one containing 777 euros and the other 1,154 euros.

Police currently have no clues as to the identity or intentions of the sender and have launched an investigation to determine who sent the package and why.