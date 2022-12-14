Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the leading religious Zionist rabbis in Israel, was hospitalized Wednesday after his condition deteriorated Wednesday.

Rabbi Druckman has been in serious but stable condition since he was diagnosed with the coronavirus last Friday.

Following consultations with doctors, the rabbi was transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center for comprehensive examinations and treatment Wednesday.

The rabbi's family asked the public to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir Ben Milkah.

This is not the first time Rabbi Druckman has contracted COVID. He recovered from the virus 10 months ago.