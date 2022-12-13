The Knesset elected Likud MK Yariv Levin as Speaker Tuesday morning, an important step for the right-wing coalition as it prepares to pass legislation prior to the formation of a new government.

Levin ran against MK Merav Ben-Ari, a Yesh Atid lawmaker representing the outgoing government, and Hadash-Ta’al chief MK Ayman Odeh.

The vote, which was originally scheduled to be held Monday, was 64 for Levin, 45 for Ben-Ari, and 5 for Odeh.

All of the right-wing and religious lawmakers allied with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu voted for Levin, as the incoming coalition passed its first hurdle, avoiding a lengthy filibuster as it assumes control of the Knesset agenda.

Levin has vowed to serve temporarily as Knesset Speaker, and is a top candidate for the Justice Ministry once the government has been established.

The right-wing coalition is expected to move quickly to pass a package of bills demanded by the Likud’s allies in exchange for their support for a new government.

Despite not having yet formed a government, the rightist coalition is planning to convene the powerful Ministerial Committee for Legislation Tuesday to move fast-track two of the laws the Right hopes to pass before President Isaac Herzog’s deadline for a new government.

The committee is slated to meet again Wednesday to deliberate on additional bills intended for passage before the new government is formed.

Four bills in particular are at the top of the right-wing coalition’s agenda, including an amendment to a law barring leaders with convictions constituting moral turpitude from serving as ministers – the so-called “Deri Law”, intended to ensure Shas chief Aryeh Deri can serve in the new government.

The second bill would split the powers of the Defense Ministry, enabling Religious Zionist Party chief Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a minister within the Defense Ministry, taking control over settlement affairs.

A third bill could bar breakaway parties to be recognized by the Knesset if at least four Knesset Members split from the original party.

The fourth bill expands the powers of the Public Security Minister, creating a new, broadened National Security Minister position – a step demanded by incoming minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.