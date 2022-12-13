On Monday Ambassador of Israel to the United States Michael Herzog and Ms. Shirin Herzog hosted a Hanukkah celebration at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C.

During the event, Ambassador Herzog addressed attendees, comparing Israel’s current struggle against Iran to the protracted war the Maccabees fought against the Seleucid Empire.

“The Jewish state of Israel is threatened by dark forces, first and foremost Iran and its proxies. We are trying not only to fight back and deter, but also to spread light through expanded normalization and cooperation with our partners in the region. We strongly believe that this is an important key to the stability and the wellbeing of the Middle East, indeed to its future.”

The celebration was attended by senior members of the U.S. administration, members of Congress, Jewish community leaders, members of the media and civil society leaders. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) joined as the guest of honor and gave remarks. Also in attendance were Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL), Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Representative-elect Glenn Ivey (D-MD).

Also present were representatives from the Israeli NGO Larger than Life, which provides support to children with cancer and their families. Larger than Life operates in hospitals across Israel, helping families receive life-saving medical care for their children and holding annual trips to Disney World and Disneyland, among many other activities.

Guests enjoyed a variety of Hanukkah foods, including sufganiyot, the traditional jelly doughnuts, provided by Yehuda Sichel of Huda Restaurant in Philadelphia. Chef Sichel created the doughnuts using a wide array of unique flavors and ingredients, reflecting the modern Israeli practice of putting a twist on the original recipe.