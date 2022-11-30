Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu contacted the Prime Minister's Office and asked to replace the drivers of the Prime Minister's convoy who worked under former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

The report noted that, while Netanyahu is indeed entitled to appoint his own personal driver, his request is particularly unusual since he asked to replace all the drivers of the Prime Minister’s convoy on the grounds that he needs the drivers to be people he considers to be close confidants.

The report also said that Netanyahu even submitted a list of names of drivers on his behalf that he would like to appoint to the position.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to the report and said, "When I assumed the position of Prime Minister, I met the drivers who work in the office. Some of them have been working for years, some of them for over 20 years. Good people, professionals, with families. Today it was announced that Netanyahu's office demands that 'everyone who worked with Lapid' be replaced just like that, without explanation, without reason."

"Professionals who have done nothing wrong are suddenly marked, they will suffer a worsening of their working conditions. Maybe they will be fired. How easy it is to hurt people, and why? For what reason? What did they do wrong? Bibi, don't do it. It's inappropriate," Lapid said.