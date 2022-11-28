Netanyahu to meet with Smotrich Monday as talks progress
After progress made in negotiations with Religious Zionist Party, Likud officials optimistic coalition agreement may be signed soon.
Likud officials expressed optimism Monday regarding the possibility of securing a coalition agreement with the Religious Zionist Party this week, following a meeting overnight between Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich.
The two leaders met for three hours beginning Sunday night, alongside members of their respective negotiating teams.
According to a Likud spokesperson, Smotrich and Netanyahu made progress during the meeting, and are expected to meet again Monday.
“The meeting was held in a good atmosphere and progress was made on all topics. The parties will meet again tomorrow with the goal of establishing a right-wing government as soon as possible,” the Likud said in a statement published after the meeting.
Religious Zionist Party MK Orit Strock said Monday morning in an interview with Galei Tzahal that negotiations seem to be making real progress, after a week of deadlock.
“We are hoping that finally…we will be able to form a government. The finger-pointing stage and exchanging of blame is behind us. Now we’re in the stage of serious talks. I believe that we will reach an agreement.”
While the Likud has made progress with the Religious Zionist Party - after signing deals with the Noam and Otzma Yehudit factions - no agreement was reached with the haredi Shas party Sunday, despite most issues having been resolved last week.
Senior Shas officials are conditioning the establishment of a new government on the passage of a law ensuring that Shas chief Aryeh Deri can be appointed as a minister.
Deri, who was barred from political life for years after his corruption conviction, resigned from the Knesset after striking a deal with then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit as part of a plea bargain in a tax-related investigation.