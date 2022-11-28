Netanyahu to meet with Smotrich Monday as talks progress

Likud officials expressed optimism Monday regarding the possibility of securing a coalition agreement with the Religious Zionist Party this week, following a meeting overnight between Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich.

The two leaders met for three hours beginning Sunday night, alongside members of their respective negotiating teams.

According to a Likud spokesperson, Smotrich and Netanyahu made progress during the meeting, and are expected to meet again Monday.

“The meeting was held in a good atmosphere and progress was made on all topics. The parties will meet again tomorrow with the goal of establishing a right-wing government as soon as possible,” the Likud said in a statement published after the meeting.

Religious Zionist Party MK Orit Strock said Monday morning in an interview with Galei Tzahal that negotiations seem to be making real progress, after a week of deadlock.

“We are hoping that finally…we will be able to form a government. The finger-pointing stage and exchanging of blame is behind us. Now we’re in the stage of serious talks. I believe that we will reach an agreement.”

While the Likud has made progress with the Religious Zionist Party - after signing deals with the Noam and Otzma Yehudit factions - no agreement was reached with the haredi Shas party Sunday, despite most issues having been resolved last week.

Senior Shas officials are conditioning the establishment of a new government on the passage of a law ensuring that Shas chief Aryeh Deri can be appointed as a minister.

Deri, who was barred from political life for years after his corruption conviction, resigned from the Knesset after striking a deal with then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit as part of a plea bargain in a tax-related investigation.