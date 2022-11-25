A new survey found that one in 4 hiring managers discriminate against Jewish applicants, according to an American job recruitment firm.

The top reason listed in the ResumeBuilder survey is the antisemitic trope that Jews have too much “power and control.”

The survey also found that 1 out of 6 hiring managers said that executives instructed them not to hire Jewish employees.

One-third of those surveyed agreed that antisemitism was commonplace at their company, with 29 percent agreeing that antisemitism was “acceptable” where they worked.

Industries where higher levels of antisemitism were reported included finance and technology.

The ResumeBuilder survey asked 1,131 hiring managers and recruiters for their answers about antisemitism.

“Antisemitism in the workplace starts at the hiring process with individuals who do not want to higher Jews because of bigoted stereotypes, but that is not where it ends,” executive recruiter Stacie Haller told ResumeBuilder in a statement by the firm detailing the results of the survey.

“In this era of fighting for equality in hiring, Jewish individuals have largely been left out of the conversation, and the issue of antisemitism has for the most part gone unaddressed,” Haller added.

