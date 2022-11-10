As the old Beatles song goes, "Will you still need me; will you still feed me when I'm 64?"

The modern nation of Israel turned 64 in 2012, just ten years ago. During that time, there have been three diverse prime ministers, and recently five elections in 3 ½ years. But the fifth time was a charm in that Israeli citizens finally broke the deadlock by embracing its conservative Jewish roots and voted in an actual Jewish government for its Jewish state.

At first blush, the math shows 31 seats for Likud plus 33 seats for its conservative coalition partners, which equals 64, three more than the needed 61.

So, what should and could be done with this cakewalk coalition?

Actually, it's more of the question of what should not be done.

Applying the acid test of Paul McCartney's song to Israeli governance makes it painfully apparent what should not be done.

Should the new government succumb to pressure to extend an olive branch to the Palestinian Authority? Well, let's ask the question, "Will the PA still love Israel? Will they still feed Israel?" Methinks not. They never have and likely never will.

Lest we forget, Palestinian Authority schoolbooks overtly promote the murder of Jews. That's beyond mere terrorism and anti-Semitism. So let's be clear-minded and never support a so-called two-state solution (a.k.a. Final Solution). Case closed—no capitulation to sworn enemies of Israel and her Jewish people.

We must never take for granted the miracle re-birth of Israel, nineteen and a half centuries after the destruction of the Temple. Squandering the advances and advantages given would be poking our thumb into the eye of The One Who has miraculously raised Israel to stand once again.

So, instead of capitulation, how should we engage? With Jewish Exceptionalism. Unashamedly hold our heads high. The mother of an NBA star is proud of her son and doesn't have to apologize that he is not Polanysian or Tibetan. He's an African-American, and that's OK. Black Pride is OK, just as a French chef can be proud to cook French Food, and Indian school children should be proud that they can multiply any 2-digit number in their heads up to 40 times 40.

But when it comes to Jewish pride or national sovereignty, many Jews shrink back and even apologize for Jewish Exceptionalism. Why?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) shows Exceptionalism on the basketball courts more than any other league in any other nation in history. The players in the NBA are 73% Black, so is there anything wrong with An African-American family being proud of such sports Exceptionalism? Of course not. Should Romanian ice skaters hold their heads low on the Winter Olympics metals stand for winning? Of course not. They should celebrate their years of hard work and dedication.

Therefore, it's high time Jews celebrate Jewish Exceptionalism in many areas as Chosen People and from a Chosen nation that has been raised again for such a time as this.

Yes, these are turbulent times, but well worth the toil as we approach the coming of Messiah and prepare soon to enter the Davidic Messianic Era.

The Psalmist wrote the first three verses of Psalm 63 while living in exile in the desert of Judah, fleeing from Absalom before he was restored to his righteous position. Indeed we can learn a lot from Dawd.

" God, you are my God, I pine for you; my heart thirsts for you, my body longs for you, as a land parched, dreary and waterless. Thus I have gazed on you in the sanctuary, seeing your power and your glory. Better your faithful love than life itself; my lips will praise you." (NJV)

We must never forget our Creator and the land He created for us, His chosen children.

Gerald McGlothlin is an American author and CEO of Special Guests, a publicity agency specializing in promoting pro-Israel speakers and other good causes.Contact: 919-437-0001 jerry@specialguests.com