Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the leaders of the religious Zionist community in Israel, called on his followers to vote for the Religious Zionism party in the elections for the 25th Knesset which are being held today.

Rabbi Druckman says in a video: "It really is a mitzvah (commandment) to vote. We are blessed that we have been awarded our own country in which we vote and determine our destiny under divine providence. So first of all it is a mitzvah to vote. And surely it is appropriate to vote for the list of Religious Zionism with the 'tet' symbol so that there will be a practical benefit on the ground. Let's hope that with G-d's help the nation of Israel will continue and progress."

Earlier, Rabbi Druckman voted for the party at the polling station in Mercaz Shapira. Last week he also issued a letter calling on his followers not to vote for parties which polled below the electoral threshold, a refense to the Jewish Home party led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.