In his meetings during his official visit to the United States, President Isaac Herzog will reveal evidence of the use of Iranian UAVs in the war in Ukraine.

In recent weeks, the world has seen advanced Iranian weapons being used against innocent civilians in Ukraine.

Through a visual analysis, the Israeli defense establishment has established that there are UAV fragments in Ukraine that are identical to those developed in Iran.

President Herzog will present U.S. Government officials the attached images of Shahed-136 exploding UAVs prepared for a launch in a military exercise in Iran in December 2021. Another photo shows the same type of drone downed during the fighting in Ukraine.

Despite Iranian denials and attempts to obscure their Iranian origins by adding Russian stamps, the photos show that the drone stabilizers are identical in their structure, dimensions, and numbering.

It is also possible to compare the Iranian-made drone engine presented at an expo in Iran in October 2014 with engines of drones downed in Ukraine, to ascertain that these are the same engine, integrated into Shahed-136 drones.

President Isaac Herzog said: “Yet again, Iran has proven that it cannot be trusted and wherever there is killing, destruction, and hatred—it’s there. Iranian weapons play a key role in destabilizing our world, and the international community must learn its lessons, now and in the future."

“The world must speak with Iran in the same language: a tough, united, and uncompromising language. As we are repeatedly discovering, for every hesitation about Iran—there is a price. In recent months, the Iranian regime has shown the world its true colors, which Israel has known for years. Nobody can ignore that the Iranian regime uses violence against its own citizens and is brutally suppressing the hijab protests with blatant human rights violations.”