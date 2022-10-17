Terrorists opened fire at the Salem base in northern Samaria Monday evening.

Border Police officers stationed at the base returned fire at the source of the gunshot. Security forces have begun to search for the shooter or shooters.

No casualties were reported among the Israeli forces.

Kan News that in an unusual security discussion that took place in Kirya on the eve of the holiday, the possibility of taking a broad action against the 'Lion's Den' terrorist organization, which is behind most of the shooting attacks in the Nablus area, was discussed. The discussion was attended by Prime Minister Lapid, Defense Minister Gantz and the heads of the security establishment, including the Chief of Staff, the head of the Mossad and the head of the Shabak.