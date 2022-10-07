The Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Thursday shared new details about its investigation into last month’s deadly stabbing rampage in the province, saying one of the men suspected is believed to have carried out the attack on his own, CityNews reported.

11 people, including the suspect’s brother, were killed in the rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, early last month. Another 18 people were hurt.

Police initially named Myles Sanderson and Damien Sanderson as the two men responsible for the attacks, but on Thursday said Myles killed his brother, Damien, who was found dead in an outdoor grassy area on the Nation.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said there is evidence Damien was involved in the planning and preparation of the attacks. She added, however, that there was no evidence he committed any homicides.

Investigators note the pair was involved in three violent attacks the day before the murders, although the altercations were not reported to police.

Myles Sanderson died after he went into medical distress in police custody on Wednesday, September 7, three days after the attack.