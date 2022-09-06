One suspect from Sunday’s mass stabbing rampage in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed on Monday, according to a report in CityNews.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said the deceased was identified as 31-year-old Damien Sanderson. His brother, Myles Sanderson, is still wanted and is believed to be injured, though this was not confirmed.

Damien’s injuries were not self-inflicted, Blackmore said.

Earlier on Monday, Saskatchewan RCMP said that arrest warrants have been issued for the two suspects in the stabbing rampage that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured.

Both Damien and Myles Sanderson are wanted on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to CityNews.

The attacks took place at 13 different locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, with police getting the first reports on the First Nation before 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

A dangerous persons alert remains in effect for Myles, 30, CityNews said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the stabbings in Saskatchewan "shocking and heartbreaking".

"My thoughts and the thoughts of all Canadians are with those who've lost loved ones, and with those who are injured. This kind of violence, or any kind of violence, has no place in our country," he told reporters in Ottawa during a media availability on Monday, according to CTV News.

"We urge everyone to follow all the updates from the authorities. Priority is keeping you and your loved ones safe so please be careful. If you see anything or have any information, please call 911 to share that," Trudeau added.

Trudeau also told reporters he spoke with the leadership at James Smith Cree Nation, as well as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to "highlight that the federal government will be there with the resources necessary right now in this time of crisis."

"Also, we'll continue to work as partners in the weeks, months and years to come through grieving and healing," he said.­

The flag at the Peace Tower atop Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as well as the flags at all federal buildings in Saskatchewan, have also been lowered to half-mast, the Prime Minister announced.

"Sadly, over these past years, tragedies like these have become all too commonplace. Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish," Trudeau said. "We'll be there for each other, be there for our neighbors, lean on each other, help grieve and help heal. We will continue to do that and all Canadians will be with you in this difficult time."