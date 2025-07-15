xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, announced on Monday that it has secured a deal to provide its services to the US Department of Defense, AFP reported.

The company’s large language model, Grok, will now be available as "Grok for Government."

This agreement allows all federal government departments, agencies, and offices to acquire xAI products, as the company has been added to an official supplier list.

The deal comes despite recent controversy surrounding Grok, which has faced criticism for generating offensive and extremist content.

Following an update on July 7, the chatbot produced responses praising Adolf Hitler, described Jewish representation in Hollywood as "disproportionate," and denounced "anti-white hate" on the platform X.

xAI issued an apology on Saturday, stating it had corrected the instructions that led to the incidents. The company introduced a new version of the chatbot, Grok 4, on Wednesday.

This contract comes amid a public dispute between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. The two had a close relationship, with Trump tasking Musk with managing the new agency DOGE to reduce the government workforce by tens of thousands of civil servants.