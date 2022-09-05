Canada: At least 10 dead in stabbing spree in Saskatchewan

10 people were stabbed to death and at least 15 others were injured on Sunday in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, located three hours north of the capital city of Regina.

Police in Regina are on the hunt for two suspects, according to CityNews.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients are being treated at multiple sites.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the attacks took place in several locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

In response to the mass casualties and critical incident, the James Smith Cree Nation has declared a local state of emergency until the end of September, CityNews said.

Early indications suggested victims may have been attacked at random, but police have not said how many were injured or if anyone died.

The search for suspects was waged as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labour Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service said that with the help of Mounties, it was investigating on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.”

The two suspects have been named as Damien and Myles Sanderson, who are believed to be driving a black Nissan Rogue, with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

Damien is described as 5 ft. 7″ and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles is described to be 6 ft.1″ and 240 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The motive for the attacks is not yet clear.