At least 34 people have been pronounced dead in a mass shooting at a children's home in northeastern Thailand, in Nong Bua Lamphu province. Among the dead are at least 23 children.

The assailant, 34-year-old Penia Kamrab, ended his life after murdering his wife and son. Kamrab was recently fired from his job as a police officer. The suspect opened fire on the group of children, fled the daycare center in a van and then took his own life.

In the last mass shooting in the country, a soldier killed 29 people and wounded 57 in a shooting spree that spanned four different sites of the far East nation.

