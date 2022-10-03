Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the Likud's legal advisor to issue an opinion that would allow him to promote his new book during the election period, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Netanyahu asked, among other things, for permission to promote the book on his social media accounts, which these days enjoy promotional budgets of hundreds of thousands of shekels at the expense of the Likud campaign during the election period.

Last week, Netanyahu decided to advance the publication of the book and launch it already during the elections.

The book, entitled "Bibi - My Story", was originally due to be published on November 22 in both Hebrew and English.

The Likud said on Sunday, "The legal opinion of the Likud's legal advisor allows the book to be referred to, but not promoted in a sponsored manner."