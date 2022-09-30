Former Religious Services Minister, MK Matan Kahana (National Unity), said on Friday that he had apologized to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked for calling her a "Bibist" and said he believed Shaked would join a government led by Benny Gantz.

Speaking at an event held by the left-wing channel DemocraTV, Kahana said, "I apologized and I am apologizing again to Ayelet Shaked - she is not a Bibist. She is a moral and ideological right-wing woman. I believe that she will join a government headed by Gantz.

On the national religious community, Kahana said, "A religious person should decide who he wants to represent him, whether it is Hili Tropper and Matan Kahana or Avi Maoz and Smotrich."

Kahana's faction, the National Unity Party, supported the disqualification of Balad in the Central Elections Committee. Kahana said that "the Balad party are full supporters of terrorism, the party is against the principle that Israel is a Jewish and democratic state."

Kahana also said that "Ben Gvir loves the State of Israel and that's why they didn't disqualify him - Balad are supporters of terrorism who celebrate when terrorists are released from prison."

