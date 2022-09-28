A new poll conducted by the Midgam Institute and published by Channel 12 News shows that if elections were held today, the right-wing bloc led by Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu would win 59 seats, two less than the 61-seat majority needed to form a coalition.

The poll found that the Likud would be the largest party with 32 seats. The Yesh Atid party placed second with 24 seats. Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Union party would place third with 13 seats.

The Religious Zionism party would receive twelve seats, Shas eight, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beytenu six, Meretz five, Labor five, 5, Hadash-Ta'al four, and Ra'am four.

The Jewish Home party falls to 1.6% of the vote and would not make it into the Knesset.