A student was robbed in front of his yeshiva in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn only days after a man pulled a gun on a group of 10th grade yeshiva students who were a block away from their school.

The student from Veretzky Yeshiva was robbed on Thursday morning, according to the Flatbush Scoop.

The victim was accosted at around 9:30 a.m. by three males who took his wallet and money and then ran off, Yeshiva World News reported.

Flatbush Shomrim were called to the scene along with the NYPD. After searching the area for suspects, both the NYPD and Shomrim did not find anyone.

Flatbush Shomrim turned over security footage to the NYPD.

Earlier in the week, a man pulled a gun on a group of Brooklyn yeshiva students, telling the boys to “go home.”

The incident occurred the day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned antisemitism, saying that attacks on Jewish New Yorkers would not be tolerated.

On Sunday, Mayor Adams responded to mounting incidents of antisemitism – the latest occurring when a woman was filmed knocking a shtreimel off of an Orthodox Jewish man’s head Saturday afternoon – by tweeting that he would not tolerate “outrageous attacks on our Jewish community.”

“I want to thank our NYPD officers for their quick response to these acts of anti-Semitic hatred. We will keep our streets safe,” he said.

Antisemitic incidents have become an increasing problem in Brooklyn, with multiple attacks occurring in August and this month.

In August, a group of teens twice attacked Orthodox Jews in Williamsburg. A week earlier, a synagogue in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn was vandalized with the word “Hitler” spray painted on the side of the building.

Earlier in the month, a Brooklyn man was taken into custody by police after making death threats against an upstate New York fruit festival, including ranting that he was planning to go there “to shoot up…the Jewish meet up.”

Days earlier, the main window of a Borough Park synagogue was smashed with rocks, leading the NYPD to open a hate crime investigation.