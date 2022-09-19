New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday condemned antisemitism, after a woman was filmed harassing an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn.

The woman was filmed knocking a shtreimel – a kind of traditional Hasidic headgear – off of an Orthodox Jewish man’s head Saturday afternoon. She was later arrested.

“These outrageous attacks on our Jewish community won’t be tolerated, not in our city,” tweeted Adams.

“I want to thank our NYPD officers for their quick response to these acts of anti-Semitic hatred. We will keep our streets safe,” he added.

The incident occurred near the corner of New Utrecht and 11th Avenue, as the victim was walking to synagogue for afternoon prayers.

Police were notified and managed to identify the suspect, thanks in part to security camera footage of the incident.

Brooklyn has seen a series of antisemitic incidents recently.

In August, a group of teens twice attacked Orthodox Jews in Williamsburg. A week earlier, a synagogue in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn was vandalized with the word “Hitler” spray painted on the side of the building.

Earlier that month, a Brooklyn man was taken into custody by police after making death threats against an upstate New York fruit festival, including ranting that he was planning to go there “to shoot up…the Jewish meet up.”

Days earlier, the main window of a Borough Park synagogue was smashed with rocks, leading the NYPD to open a hate crime investigation.



