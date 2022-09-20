The day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned antisemitism, saying that attacks on Jewish New Yorkers would not be tolerated, a man pulled a gun on a group of Brooklyn yeshiva students, telling the boys to “go home.”

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday night when a group of 10th grade students from Yeshiva Tiferes Yisroel in Flatbush were walking to the yeshiva, according to Yeshiva World News.

A passing vehicle pulled up next to the boys. The driver rolled down the window and threatened them with a gun, saying “go home.”

The students ran the rest of the block to the yeshiva where they told their teachers and administrators what had happened.

An investigation was opened by the NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim, who searched the area for the vehicle but did not find it.

In response, the NYPD announced it was increasing patrols in the area.

On Sunday, Mayor Adams responded to mounting incidents of antisemitism – the latest occurring when a woman was filmed knocking a shtreimel off of an Orthodox Jewish man’s head Saturday afternoon – by tweeting that he would not tolerate “outrageous attacks on our Jewish community.”

“I want to thank our NYPD officers for their quick response to these acts of anti-Semitic hatred. We will keep our streets safe,” he said.

Antisemitic incidents have become an increasing problem in Brooklyn, with multiple attacks occurring in August and this month.

In August, a group of teens twice attacked Orthodox Jews in Williamsburg. A week earlier, a synagogue in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn was vandalized with the word “Hitler” spray painted on the side of the building.

Earlier in the month, a Brooklyn man was taken into custody by police after making death threats against an upstate New York fruit festival, including ranting that he was planning to go there “to shoot up…the Jewish meet up.”

Days earlier, the main window of a Borough Park synagogue was smashed with rocks, leading the NYPD to open a hate crime investigation.