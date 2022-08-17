Brooklyn synagogue vandalized with Nazi graffiti

A synagogue in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn was vandalized between Tuesday night and early Wednesday with the word “Hitler” spray painted on the side of the building.

According to Brooklyn Paper, the defacement was found on Wednesday morning by Rabbi Asher Altshul of Congregation Beth Shalom Of Kings Bay at 6:30 a.m. when he arrived for work.

The NYPD has opened an investigation into the incident.

Brooklyn Councilor Inna Vernikov, who is Jewish and lives near the synagogue, said in a social media video that the synagogue’s membership includes many elderly Holocaust survivors.

“There are Holocaust survivors who attend this shul,” Vernikov said. “And after the atrocities they have seen during World War II, they now have to come to a synagogue in the United States of America in 2022 and see a Hitler sign on the wall.”

Her office organized a cleanup of the graffiti.