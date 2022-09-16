The Ra'am faction on Thursday submitted to the Central Elections Committee its slate for the 25th Knesset.

Party chairman Mansour Abbas said, "We are still in the midst of a move towards political partnership. We want to build bridges with all parts of society and want to continue the political partnership at the highest level. We do not rule out the possibility that we will join the next government and take ministerial positions.''

"We are a realistic, rational party," Abbas added. "We will act according to the political options presented to us. We learned a lesson from the first time we were in the coalition."

Abbas then said in Arabic, "We will tip the scales again, following the path of partnership and influence." He called on the Joint List to "run a civilized election campaign".

At the head of the Ra’am slate is Knesset member Abbas, who leads a line of integration into the coalition in order to improve the living conditions of the Arab public without giving up the basic principles of the Ra'am party, which is the political arm of the southern faction of the Islamic movement.

In second place is MK Waleed Taha, who serves in the outgoing Knesset as chairman of the Knesset's Interior Affairs Committee, in third place is Walid al-Hawalsha, who represents the Negev region, and in fourth place is MK Iman Khatib Yassin.