Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett participated today in the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Pnima movement in Lod. The movement was established in 2015 by public figures and leaders from all walks of life in order to deal with the increasing fragmentation and polarization in Israeli society.

Bennett claimed that his decision to ignore his 'political base' and form the outgoing government was the best decision he made in his life. "Friends, a year and a quarter ago I made a decision to put the country over my base, my immediate political reference group, and to form a government in Israel. I paid a heavy personal and family price for it. I want to say in the clearest way: My decision to form a government in Israel was the best and the most Zionist decision I have made in my life.''

Bennett referred to the voices of regret expressed by Ayelet Shaked about the establishment of the government, and said: "It seems to me, and I say this with regret, that some of those who now say it was a mistake are simply going through post-trauma. They are dismayed, trampled and crushed. I do not judge them and I am not angry. I I saw with my eyes and experienced with my flesh the machine that cut them apart. Day after day, one after the other in the press. Distorted thinking as if this or that political decision is a reason for endless psychological abuse.''

Shaked responded to Bennett's sting and said: "The previous government was a constraint created by boycotts, so it fell apart. The time has come to put an end to the boycotts. The Jewish Home under my leadership will lead to the establishment of a right-wing government. I returned home. I returned to the right."