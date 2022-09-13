Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday held an assessment of the security situation ahead of the Tishrei holidays, following the recent events in Judea and Samaria.

Channel 13 News reported that the tensions in Judea and Samaria were the focus of the discussion, along with the fear that these security incidents would spill over to the central cities. There is also a fear of an attempt to create security tensions in Jerusalem during the holidays.

Senior officials in the defense establishment said at the conclusion of the discussion that there is no intention to ban visitors from entering the Temple Mount and that this is not even on the agenda.

At the same time, during the discussion, a representative from the defense establishment said that "the fact that we got through the Flag Parade a few months ago, and the visits to the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av, does not mean that everything will go smoothly this time as well. We must not become complacent."

The issue of preparations in the mixed cities was also brought up during the discussions, though as of now there is no information or fear of a security escalation in those cities.