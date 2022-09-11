Prime Minister Yair Lapid continues to push for the unification of the Meretz and Labor parties, and has offered one guaranteed spot in the Yesh Atid slate to each of the parties.

Lapid has also proposed distributing ministerial portfolios to the parties, after the elections, as if each of them won ten seats.

The chairwoman of the Labor Party, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, refused the offer and also refused to continue talks on the issue. She claimed that no new data was presented that would justify the unification of the two parties.

Lapid on Saturday night hosted Michaeli and Galon for an emergency meeting at his home, with the goal of convincing them to unify the left.

However, the meeting ended with no agreements reached between the sides.

Galon said that the meeting was held in a good atmosphere. The sides agreed to continue negotiations.

Upon entering the meeting at Lapid's home in Tel Aviv, Michaeli said that her position on the matter was known and she came to the meeting because she was invited.

Michaeli added that she was "glad to hear, for the first time, the Prime Minister’s position from himself and not through the media. We may be divided and disagree on the path, but the goal is clear and we are partners in preventing the return of Netanyahu and the right to power."