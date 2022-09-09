UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in Israel next week and hold a series of meetings in Jerusalem.

Channel 12 News’ Yaron Avraham reported on Thursday that the visit was kept secret and was supposed to remain under a shroud of secrecy until the last moment.

According to the report, the great secrecy led to the fact that the invitation to the event, which was received by a series of senior Israeli officials, did not mention the name of the Foreign Minister, and stated that Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja would be the host.

The UAE considered postponing the visit because they did not want to be perceived as meddling in the Israeli elections, but Prime Minister Yair Lapid pressed for the visit to take place. Lapid's office and the UAE embassy in Israel denied the report.

The Emirati minister is expected to meet Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu during the visit.