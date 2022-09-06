Only two days after being named as the Likud's campaign advisor, Moshe Klughaft has declined the position.

According to reports, the strategic advisor turned down the position due to "outside opposition". The assumption is that the one who pushed Klughaft out is Yair Netanyahu, the son of the party's chairman.

Klughaft coincidently met Defence Minister Benny Gantz behind the scenes at a concert on Saturday night, and it is possible that the meeting between the two was the cause.

As reported, on Sunday, Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Klughaft as special advisor to his election campaign.

Klughaft became well known during the 2013 and 2015 election cycles when he worked as the strategic advisor to the Jewish Home party, which received a record 12 seats, and the Education and Justice ministries. He managed three of Naftali Bennett's primary campaigns, as well as Ayelet Shaked's first. Beforehand, he served as the spokesman for the National Student Union and the Knesset Finance Committee.

In addition to specific campaigns that he ran for government ministries and political candidates, Klughaft's resume boasts three important political milestones: advising former prime minister and current opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu, leading Tamar Zandberg's campaign for the Meretz party leadership, in which she won with a large margin and Tzvika Brot's victory in the Bat Yam municipal election.

Klughaft also successfully managed campaigns overseas including in Romania, Georgia, and Kosovo, and he has advised leaders such as the Chancellor of Austria and the Prime Minister of Greece.

14 years ago he was chosen by Forbes Magazine as one of Isreal's top 100 leading young people, and he often shows up on similar lists in Israel and abroad.