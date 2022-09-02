A French imam expelled to Morocco has reportedly gone on the run from authorities after receiving a deportation order.

Hassan Iquioussen, 58, who has Moroccan citizenship, is being searched for by French law enforcement after he ran from the deportation order against him for antisemitic and misogynist incitement.

Earlier in the week, the top administrative court in France sided with the government’s decision that the imam, accused of “virulent antisemitic” hate speech, should be expelled to Morocco, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Darmanin wrote on Twitter that Iquioussen “will be expelled from the national territory [in] a great victory for the republic.”

The decision to expel Iquioussen was made by the Council of State, citing “especially virulent antisemitic speech” as one of the main reasons.

The deportation order was granted on Tuesday.

Iquioussen, who lives in northern France, has thousands of international followers on his Youtube and Facebook accounts.

French police said they believed Iquioussen was hiding out in Belgium, where he fled to after Darmanin said on social media he would "be expelled from the national territory."

Police who arrived at Iquioussen’s home in Valenciennes this week discovered that he had disappeared, AFP reported.

He has been officially classified as a fugitive from justice by French authorities.

