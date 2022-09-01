Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died after falling from a hospital window today (Thursday), according to a Reuters report.

The company was not available for comment.

Maganov was a close associate of one of Lukoil's founders, Vagit Alekperov, who resigned as president of the oil-producing firm in April, a week after being sanctioned by Britain for his company's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

On May 31, European Union (EU) leaders announced a ban on most Russian oil imports, after a compromise deal with Hungary to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

"Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU. This immediately covers more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine," European Council chief Charles Michel tweeted during the summit, adding, "Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war."

The head of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said the move "will effectively cut around 90 percent of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year" as Germany and Poland had committed to renounce deliveries via a pipeline to their territory.

The US and other Western countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

In April, Washington announced new measures against Russia, such as sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for even harsher sanctions that are economically destructive enough for Russia to end its war against his country.