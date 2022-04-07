Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for sanctions that are economically destructive enough for Russia to end its war against his country.

The democratic world must reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system, Zelenskyy said in his daily video address, according to the Reuters news agency.

The Ukrainian President also warned that the West’s hesitation to agree on a Russia oil embargo is costing Ukrainian lives.

The statement came hours after Washington announced new measures against Russia, such as sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters.

The United States also wants Russia expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum and will boycott a number of meetings at the G20 in Indonesia if Russian officials show up, according to Reuters.

But the head of Ukraine’s presidential office Andriy Yermak said late on Wednesday that its allies must go further.

“Sanctions against Russia must be ruinous enough for us to end this terrible war,” he said, adding, “My goal is to impose an embargo on the supply to Russia of technology, equipment, minerals and ores (and) rare earth dual-use minerals and thus stop the production of weapons in Russia.”

The sanctions follow the discovery of hundreds of bodies in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha as Ukrainian forces retook areas previously occupied by the Russian army.

Germany, France, Britain, the US, and the European Union condemned Russia following the discoveries, with France, Britain, and Germany calling for a war crimes investigation.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" and called for him to be put on trial following reports of the mass graves in Bucha.

“He is a war criminal,” Biden told reporters. “This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone’s seen it."

“I think it is a war crime," he added. "He should be held accountable.”

Despite the latest sanctions, the Russian ruble extended recovery gains on Wednesday, returning to levels seen before the invasion.