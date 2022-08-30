Assault rifle used by one of the two terrorists

Two Arab terrorists wanted by Israel for a series of shooting attacks over the past few weeks were arrested Tuesday morning, after they surrendered to Israeli security forces.

The two terrorists were taken into custody in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus) Tuesday morning after they agreed to surrender to Israeli forces, leaving the building where they had been holed up, keeping their hands in the air.

Prior to their surrender, the two had opened fire on Israeli forces after IDF soldiers, Israeli police officers, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) agents surrounded their hideout.

A gun battle ensued between the two sides, before the terrorists eventually agreed to surrender.

The two are suspect of carrying out a number of shooting attacks in Samaria, including an abortive attack on an Israeli security vehicle in the town of Shavei Shomron last Friday.

Tuesday’s arrest operation was launched after terrorists opened fire on five Israeli civilians who entered Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem overnight.

Two of the five were wounded, including a resident of Modi’in Illit and a resident of Jerusalem, and their car was set on fire.

The five Israelis hid in a nearby street until IDF troops arrived at the scene and rescued them. One victim was seriously wounded, the other moderately.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that one of the victims was evacuated by military helicopter.