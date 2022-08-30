Arab terrorists in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria opened fire on Israeli soldiers Tuesday morning, as Israeli security forces operated in the area in a bid to capture terrorists linked to a string of recent terror attacks.

Israeli forces returned fire, sparking a gun battle as Israeli police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), backed by the IDF, lay siege to a building where two wanted terror suspects are believed to be hiding.

The two are wanted in connection with a number of recent terrorist shootings in Samaria, including an attempted attack in the Israeli town of Shavei Shomron.

The operation was launched Tuesday morning after terrorists opened fire on five Israeli civilians who entered Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem overnight.

Two of the five were wounded, including a resident of Modi’in Illit and a resident of Jerusalem, and their car was set on fire.

The five Israelis hid in a nearby street until IDF troops arrived at the scene and rescued them. One victim was seriously wounded, the other moderately.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that one of the victims was evacuated by military helicopter.