The Ministry of Health updated on Sunday evening that, to date, 283 people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Israel, and about 2,700 people have been vaccinated against the disease.

For the first time in Israel, a woman was diagnosed with the disease after coming in close contact with a person suspected of having the disease.

The Ministry of Health urged those who have developed a fever and a blistering rash or have been in close contact with a person who is suspected of having monkeypox to contact their physician and get tested. Monkeypox tests are available in hospitals and in the community.

According to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, patients who have the disease and those defined as close contacts are required to avoid flights as long as there is a risk of infection.