עימותים בקבר שמואל הנביא

Jerusalem District Police and Border Police officers detained five Arabs for questioning on suspicion of involvement in a Friday lynching.

The Arabs, ages 20-50, are all residents of the area near the tomb of Shmuel Hanavi (the Prophet Samuel), and are suspected of lynching a Jew who was carrying an Israeli flag.

They were arrested on suspicion of crimes of participation in a violent skirmish, attacking and injury, crimes motivated by racism or hostility towards a sector, and other crimes.

Police are expected to bring them before a military court for a hearing on their case.

"The investigation of the incident is ongoing, with the aim of bringing those who were involved in the incident to justice," a police statement said.