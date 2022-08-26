Opposition leader Netanyahu hosted Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich at a trilateral meeting in Caesaria earlier today. Following the meeting, MKs Smotrich and Ben Gvir announced that they would conduct a joint run for the 25th Knesset.

Ben Gvir and Smotrich issued a joint statement welcoming the unification as a step that would strengthen the national camp and lead to a stable right wing government for Israel.

​​​​​​Netanyahu likewise welcomed the decision: "Unity is critical right now to ensure a stable right-wing government for the upcoming four years."

Journalist Amir Ettinger reports that as part of the agreement, Ben Gvir will receive spots 2,5,7,9, and 10.