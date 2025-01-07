Orli Goldklangis Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Makor Rishon weekly Hebrew newspaper where she writes a weekly column.

The high number of religious Zionist fighters who have fallen in the line of duty during the Swords of Iron War has been the subject of conversation for quite a while. Now the percentages are in, and a shocking 40% of the total number of the fallen come from Religious Zionist sector which makes up barely 12% of the country’s Jews. At first, the mainstream media’s reactions to the “phenomenon” focused on attempts to minimize the findings by manipulating numbers, but the percentages are official and now the discussions center around what are essentially socio-philosophic analyses.

Not a few secular Israelis are getting to know the sector, some for the first time, and are able to draw strength from the self-sacrificing dedication of its sons and others on all fronts. However, there are those who criticize the “knitted kippot” fighters, as they are often called, for this very dedication. This sector, they say, believes only in using power, and lacks any openness to a diplomatic option (yes, they still think there is one with Hamas). Then there are those who claim that these fallen soldiers are the unnecessary price in blood spilled only to keep Netanyahu in power. Others accuse the sector, and its fallen, wounded and heroic fighters of having Messianic motives. Rolling their eyes, and with obvious feelings of repulsion, they succeed in turning the holy soldiers mired in mud who are repulsing our real enemies in the north and south–into fighters imbued with irresponsible messianic fervor.

There is no use arguing with those who consider our soldiers’ dedication to be politically motivated. The chronic “Anything but Netanyahu” Syndrome has succeeded in turning solid citizens into people who believe there is a religious sect willing to sacrifice its sons and abandon the hostages, all for the sake of Netanyahu remaining in office. In their view, these people have no hearts, no concerns for security, and it is solely extreme Bibi-ism that leads them from the winding lanes of Beit Hanoun in Gaza to the stone paths between the graves at Mt. Herzl’s military cemetery.

To tell the truth, this claim of aggressive ideology is strongly influenced by media demonization of this sector or by lack of knowledge of its members. It is worth a few moments to understand the Religious Zionist fighters.

So what is behind that stubborn desire to defeat the enemy in battle, rather than relying on terrorists in suits and ties who sign agreements? First of all – about that enemy – we Religious Zionists believe him. We believe the actions he takes, his intentions, his clear statements to the effect that he plans to repeat the Nukhba massacre and persevere in his barbaric terrorist attacks.

In the early 90s we witnessed a belief that it was possible to cover the gallons of spilled Jewish blood with the help of champagne toasts accompanied by cries of “lechaim” in the company of our worst enemies, while calling those blown up on buses “sacrifices for peace.” Fanatic believers in the most counterfeit peace imaginable designated those Israelis who demonstrated against the agreements “enemies of peace,” right along with the Palestinian Arab terrorists - who at least were ignored by the PLO Nobel Peace Prize laureate honored for that “peace”.

Much blood has flowed in the Oslo stream since then, but any mistrust of our proven enemy is considered anti-peace and motivated by a love of violence and power. The fact that every soldier dreams of freeing the hostages seems to remain under the social radar here. Even after the October 7 catastrophe, there are those who believe the lies created by the Nazi Nukhba factory more than they do the words of political rivals who bear the burden of our fragile existence here.

What do we do when the enemy returns to the scene of the crime In order to repeat it, torture the hostages, their families and the entire country? We fight that enemy, make use of the information we have gleaned just recently from the countless terrorists who surrendered and try to free the hostages while there is no other way to do it. Due to Hamas’ refusal – and yes, it is Hamas that is obdurate and refuses to agree to any agreement that does not put Israel in jeopardy - it looks like the only realistic plan of action is to prevent the Arabic-speaking Nazis from rebuilding their hiding places, rearming and making the hostages disappear.

That is why our children enlisted. That is what they are fighting for. Not for Netanyahu, not to kill for enjoyment. Not even to exact revenge. They are there to achieve victory. To provide a better future for the state of Israel. They are not thinking of one person’s term in office, but of the Jewish people. They are loyal only to the Jewish people. Once, that was known as patriotism. Once, patriotism was not considered messianic.

Guns and roses

If you want to get to know this sector, take a glance at its textbooks and see who its role models are and what motivated them. While Gazan children and those on other enemy fronts are raised on the concept that “Jews are Satan and must be destroyed,” Judaism has fought for justice and peace from its very inception. Judaism’s prophecies of the end of days are not based on destroying other nations or bringing them down, but on living together – like a wolf lying down with a sheep, and a kid snatching an afternoon nap next to a lion.

The founding fathers in whose light we bask were not known for their macho physique or their bank balances or even the charisma they had when appearing in public. They were mostly modest shepherds, sometimes stammering like Moses or hiding from public exposure like Saul. Blessed with inborn modesty. King David – our greatest Commander, he who killed the fearsome Goliath – was actually a poet who played the harp. Yet because he was a man of many battles, he was not considered worthy of building the Holy Temple, but his son was.

Let’s be clear here: the land was quiet during Solomon’s reign, but not because he signed blood-soaked treaties with the enemy. He fought in Hamat Tsova until he was victorious, and paved an economic path that skirted Damascus after he lost some of his subjects there. His peace treaties with Tyre and others were signed from a position of economic power, that was preceded by military power.

He did not rely on diplomatic overtures alone to strengthen his empire, and did not build on Tyre’s love of Israel or on that of other neighboring kingdoms. He was not in favor of a “small, smart army,” did not send his soldiers home after 2 years and 8 months, kept them in top condition and developed efficiency.

That is what allowed Judea and israel to be secure during his reign, each person under his fig tree and grape vine, from Dan in the north to Beer Sheva in the southern deserts. In a biblical form of “honor him but don’t trust him” he bequeathed to us the way to survive. From Solomon son of David, the “shepherd among the lilies”, we inherited the deep and penetrating look at the beauties of nature found in the Song of Songs, but also its broken fragments in Ecclesiastes.

Our incomparably heroic soldiers lit Hanukkah candles in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon this past holiday, singing pleasant tunes while in waterlogged uniforms, with heavy machine guns on their shoulders. They were there continuing on the path of all those who fought for Jewish liberty, in the hopes of true salvation for this persecuted people.

They were there for one simple reason only – for their people.

Translated from the January 3rd issue by Rochel Sylvetsky.