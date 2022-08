An Israeli mountain climber died Friday in Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry reported.

At this stage, actions are still underway to evacuate the body from the place where he died.

The young man was climbing Mount Rinjani on the island of Lombok when he lost his footing and fell to his death. The Magnus evacuation company, aided by local evacuation companies, is working to evacuate the body.

Israel's Consul in Singapore is following the operation.

At this stage no further details may be released.