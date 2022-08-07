The United States State Department published an official reaction to the turmoil in Israel's south and the "Breaking Dawn" operation.

"The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself. We are urging all sides to avoid further escalation" the statement reads.

"Details of this event are still emerging and we are monitoring developments. We are aware of reports that civilians have been killed and wounded in Gaza, including the reports of a tragic death of a child."

"We have been in touch with Israeli officials and others in the region working to avoid further escalation. We are not going to get into the details of our sensitive diplomatic discussions", the statement concludes.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss published a statement of support for Israel and wrote: "The UK stands by Israel and its right to defend itself. We condemn terrorist groups firing at civilians and violence which has resulted in casualties on both sides".

"We call for a swift end to the violence", Truss concluded.