UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation from the leadership of his country's Conservative party.

"It is clearly the will of the party that a new leader be chosen, and that the process of choosing that new leader begin now," he said in a statement. "To the millions watching, many of them voting Conservative, thank you for that incredible advantage - the biggest share of the vote since 1979."

Johnson stated that he intends to remain in office until the new leader is chosen. "The reason I fought so hard to continue to deliver that mandate in person," he explains, "Is because I felt it my job, my duty, my obligation to do what we promised in 2019. I am immensely proud of all that we have done."

As part of his address, Johnson spoke in support of Ukraine against Russia: "To the people of Ukraine, we will back your fight against Russia for as long as it takes."

Regarding a large infrastructure investment his government had advanced, Johnson commented "Talent is evenly distributed through the population, but opportunity is not. We must keep unleashing the potential of the United Kingdom."

"I have tried to convince my colleagues that it would be insensible to change governments now, when we have such a large mandate, and obviously I have been unsuccessful," Johnson admits, "and it is painful not to be able to see so many projects through myself. In politics, though, no one is remotely indispensable, and our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader equally committed to leading us through tough times."

"To that leader - whoever it may be - I went to say, I will give you as much support as I can," Johnson declared. "To the people, some relieved, many disappointed, I want to say how dad I am to be giving up the best job in the world."

"To my dear wife and children, I want to thank you for putting up with so much for so long. To the peerless British Civil Service, I want to thank you for all of the support you've given; thank you to our emergency services; to our NHS (National Health Service) for helping at a critical time; and to our armed forces and agencies, which are so admired around the world."

Johnson then addressed the public: "I also want to thank the Conservative party supporters, whose campaigning makes our democracy possible, and to thank you, the British public, and assure you that until the new prime minister is in place, your interest will be served and the government of the country will be carried on."

"Being prime minister is an educational experience of itself," Johnson concluded. "I've traveled to every part of our United Kingdom, and I'm convinced that even if things seem dark now, our future together is golden."