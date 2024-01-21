Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson endorsed former US President Donald Trump for re-election, writing in a column for the Daily Mail that a Trump presidency “could be just what the world needs”.

Johnson wrote that “what the world needs now is a US leader whose willingness to use force and sheer unpredictability is a major ­deterrent to the enemies of the West. If so, that leader is Trump.”

The former British Prime Minister criticized former President Barack Obama’s policy towards Ukraine and argued that Trump would have been more supportive of the Ukrainians than the current administration.

“It was Donald Trump who gave the Ukrainians those Javelin anti-tank weapons which — together with the UK NLAW missiles and other weapons — were so valuable to the Ukrainians in the battle for Kyiv; and it was at least partly thanks to that bold decision by Trump that the Ukrainians were able to stun the world and send Putin’s armies scuttling from the Ukrainian capital,” he wrote.

“To all his Ukraine-sceptic supporters in the Republican Party, I say: how can you ­possibly make America great again if you allow a Russian tyrant to inflict a total ­humiliation on the West?”

“I simply cannot believe that Trump will ditch the ­Ukrainians; on the contrary, having worked out, as he surely has, that there is no deal to be done with Putin, I reckon there is a good chance that he will double down and finish what he started — by giving them what they need to win,” wrote Johnson.

“If that is the case, then there is every chance, under Trump, that the West will be stronger, and the world more stable. Can you really say that the world feels safer now than it did when Trump was president?” he continued.

Johnson also related to the Iranian threat against Israel and other Western countries, writing, “Everywhere, you see the malevolence of Iran, and of hostile actors backed by Iran. We see Putin raining Iranian missiles and drones on Ukrainian civilians. We have seen Hamas — trained and funded by Iran — launch the biggest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust. Now, we see the Houthis using ­Iranian missiles to disrupt global shipping.”

“I ask you, in all seriousness — do you think any of this would now be happening if Donald Trump had been president for the past four years?” wondered Johnson.

He later wrote, “You could certainly argue, on this evidence, that what the world needs now is a US leader whose willingness to use force and sheer unpredictability is a major ­deterrent to the enemies of the West. If so, that leader is Trump.”