Two Jews were killed in a massacre during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois yesterday. One of them has been identified as Jacki Sundheim, a member of the North Shore Congregation Israel Reform Synagogue who also worked as a teacher and event coordinator.

The synagogue said in a statement: "There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones. We know you join us in the deepest prayer that Jacki’s soul will be bound up in the shelter of G-d’s wings and her family will somehow find comfort and consolation amidst this boundless grief."

"Jacki was a lifelong congregant of NSCI and a cherished member of NSCI’s staff team for decades. Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication. ," the synagogue said.

Sundheim left behind a husband and daughter.

Menachem Slavtitsky, rabbi of the Israeli community in Chicago, told Channel 12 News about how the community is dealing with the massacre. "Everyone is really shocked by the incident, it happened in a prestigious area, which is always very calm and safe. People always turn to us with fear and worry, and we are here for them - to strengthen and encourage them. We turn again to all Israelis in the Chicago area: Do not hesitate to call at any time and with any request, we are by your side. We are confident that nothing will break our spirits and we will emerge stronger from it. "

A 22-year old “person of Interest” has been taken into custody by policy after a deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois during a Fourth of July parade that killed six and injured dozens of parade-goers.

According to reports, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III allegedly opened fire with a high powered rifle from a rooftop, accessed with a ladder attached to the side of the building, sending shots down into the parade.

Hours later, a North Chicago police officer chased down a vehicle matching the description of the car driven by the suspect. After the short chase, Crimo surrendered to officers over eight hours after the shooting.

Officials said that police had earlier surrounded Crimo’s family home in Highwood, north of Highland Park, where Crimo lived with his father and uncle, as part of their search for the suspect.